© Wyofile Wyofile CC BY 2.0
The latest poll by Rasmussen Reports indicates that three-fourths of all Americans support stricter voter ID laws, such as requirements to present photo identification before voting, as reported by Breitbart.

The poll shows that 75 percent of likely American voters are in favor of laws that require presenting some form of photo ID, such as a driver's license; only 21 percent opposed such a proposal. Among the 75 percent, 89 percent of Republican voters approved of such a suggestion, along with 77 percent of independents, and 60 percent of Democrats. In addition, an overwhelming majority of black voters support voter ID, at 69 percent to 25 percent.

Voter ID and other efforts to secure election integrity have come under fire in the months following the 2020 election, where there was widespread voter fraud and irregularities in multiple key swing states that most likely swung the election away from President Donald Trump and in favor of Joe Biden. In response, numerous Republican legislators across the country have introduced hundreds of bills to secure election integrity in some capacity, ranging from voter ID to restricting mail-in voting. Democrats have repeatedly and falsely claimed that such efforts are attempting to suppress minority voters.

Democrats in Congress are attempting to pass H.R. 1, a radical bill that would impose many of the election protocols that damaged a handful of key states at a nationwide level. The bill would legalize mail-in voting in all 50 states, and would also forbid states from implementing their own voter ID laws. It passed in the House of Representatives on a party-line vote, and now heads to the evenly-divided Senate. As many Democrats fear it will not pass the required threshold of 60 votes, some are calling for the abolition of the filibuster so that it can pass with a simple majority.