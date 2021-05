Former Iranian hard-line President Mahmud Ahmadinejad has registered his candidacy for a third term in office in next month's election.State television reported on May 12 that Ahmadinejad marched with supporters to the Interior Ministry, where he filled out the required registration forms.He was barred from running at the last presidential election in 2017.During his two terms in office, between 2005 to 2013, he pushed Iran into open confrontation with the West over its nuclear program, and his disputed 2009 reelection sparked the biggest mass protests in the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.Iran on May 11 opened registration for potential candidates in the June 18 presidential election amid continued high tensions with the West and uncertainty over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.After the five-day registration process, entrants will be screened for their qualifications by the Guardians Council, a hard-line constitutional watchdog that has in the past disqualified many moderate would-be candidates.The Holocaust-denying AhmadinejadThe council is to announce a final list of candidates by May 27, triggering a 20-day campaign season ahead of the vote.among the many rumored candidates, but many view the hard-liners as ascendant.Turnout could be hit by rising discontent over steep rises in consumer prices and high unemployment as the Iranian economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. economic sanctions reimposed after Washington in 2018 pulled out of the nuclear accord, which lifted international sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.Iran responded to the U.S. moves by stepping up its violations of the accord by enriching uranium to a greater purity, stockpiling more than allowed, and introducing more advanced centrifuges.Ahmadinejad's political style, which included threats against Israel, denial of the Holocaust, and claims that Iran had no homosexuals, contributed to marginalize Iran on the international stage.At home, he drew support from the countryside for his populist cash handouts and home-building programs, but even some of his conservative allies had abandoned him toward the end of his time at the presidency.After leaving office in 2013, Ahmadinejad sought to reinvigorate his political fortunes in public and on social media.In 2017, Ahmadinejad accused the hard-line judiciary of "dictatorship" and said that it is more powerful than the supreme leader, who has final say on all state matters in Iran.