Taking his children looks like payback.

Sunday April 25th

Sunday May 2nd, 3:30 am

Sunday afternoon onwards

Update 2, 9th May: For a ten minute interview with Pat Sweeney, the man who had his children abducted by Irish police, please go here to overdeewall.com . In the video, Mr Sweeney gives his truthful side of events, rebutting unfounded rumours being spread online of a custody battle between the two partners.Those rumours have been spread online by Trotskyite Irish political factions who, in a feat of extreme mental gymnastics typical of the Irish far-left, decided to attack Mr Sweeney because their rival centre-right political groups were the only politicians who publicly came to Mr Sweeney's aid. The lunacy of the Irish left truly knows no bounds.Update 1, Tuesday 4th May:You made that possible - every single person who got involved and spread the truth was a part of this victory, from people who shared on social media, told their friends, to celebrities who spoke up, to politicians from the National party, IFP, & even the Senate. We beat the corrupt and vicious Irish pharma-state by setting the boundaries of what was politically possible, by working together for the truth, and shining a light on the darkness.Another victory, savour it! We have many more incoming. Reject mainstream media in all its forms.When YOU become the media YOU set the boundaries of what is politically possible in our country. You don't need a website. You don't need a telegram channel. You don't even need a social media account. Even if you tell one person the truth you're a part of the tsunami these bastards will never be able to stop. Reject legacy mainstream media, never link to their websites, turn off their poison TV and radio covid-brainwashing channels. Become the media. Spread the truth. Good will win. We will win!Why not celebrate this victory with a motivational video of Rocky getting ready to face Apollo Creed? Why not indeed!Original Report, Monday 3rd May;Following the illegal entry, the man was then arrested by Irish Police under the pretense of the mental health act - as. His five and eleven-year-old children were then removed from the house by the Police, without child protection services present. The family were fully separated.Here's the chain of events.On Sunday April 25th Irish Police broke up a Christian mass in Athlone. Here's one upload of the clip Mr Sweeney made on twitter. He references 'Penal times' in speaking to the muzzled police, referring to the British crown's penal laws of the 16th and 17th centuries, which penalised the practice of the Roman Catholic religion - imposing civil disabilities on Catholics.(The Gardai said the phone call regarding his mental state came from his mother. She has been dead since 1997... so there was clearly no investigation, directly contradicting the words of Garda in the video above - even the Irish police are capable of checking if someone is deceased).The only possible justification for breaking in at 3:30 am would have been an immediate threat to life - Gardai should have left when they found the house at peace and asked him to attend the station following morning.They have relied on manufactured fear to prop up their massive Covid lies since January 2020. You are the master of your own mind. I'm confident the people of Ireland are well versed in Irish Garda & pharma-state corruption - and most will see this for what it is. Each one of us must continue to play our part in destroying their Goebbels-sized lies about Covid-19, just as Mr. Sweeney did in that church - but for now the most important thing is that we find these children.In the last 24 hours, Mr. Sweeney has been assisted by a number of Irish activists, seeking to advocate on his behalf as they try to find out where his children are. In an unusual move, the Gardai who took his children from him were from a different station to the one where Mr. Sweeney was taken, and this is the reason the policeman on duty has given for 'not knowing where the children are'.The Policeman on duty, despite wearing a muzzle which prevents us from seeing his face, is obsessed with not being filmed, despite the fact that it is perfectly legal to film him. He doesn't seem to have any concern for the missing children, or the understandable distress their father is under.That anti-filming law must never be allowed to pass because Ireland's police force have proven by their actions that their only interest is the occulting of the truth.We'll update this piece as things develop. We are in truly dangerous times here in Ireland - people from the left and right, rich and poor must dispense with the Irish Government's manufactured divisions.The Irish Government are not interested in the common good. Our state security service (the Gardai) is now engaged in political policing of conscientious objectors to the Covid-cult, in the same way they targeted the whistleblower Maurice McCabe. In that case they also used Irish Child Protection services to intimidate.It is no surprise that rank-and-file Gardai are engaged in this type of lawless warfare against the Irish people, given that the force is currently under the leadership of UK crown servant and Mi5 operative Drew Harris - a man who despises the Irish people given his father was murdered by the IRA decades ago.After beating up children throughout 2020 for protesting for their freedoms; unconstitutionally harassing them for going about their daily life; and preventing them from their religious worship... Harris's police force have now. And more than 24 hours later the man still does not know where his children are.Harris is accountable, Harris is responsible - and the captain must go down with the ship. He must be removed and charged, and the other Gardai involved in this despicable act must be arrested and charged with abduction and child abuse. 'I was just following orders' was not an accepted defence at Nuremburg, just as it is no defence for kidnapping a man's children.