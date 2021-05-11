In a May 7, 2021 media release on Facebook, BHPD announced that they arrested 30-year-old Rockim Prowell of Inglewood, California during a traffic stop on May 2.
During the traffic stop it was discovered that Prowell was driving a vehicle with stolen plates, and possessed a face mask as well as other items connected to two previous burglaries. BHPD reported:
"On April 20, 2021, Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Loma Vista Drive. During the investigation, it was discovered that the same suspect was responsible for a residential burglary that occurred on July 20, 2020, in the 100 block of Stanley Drive. The suspect, and the vehicle he was driving, were tied to both crimes through surveillance video. During both crimes, the suspect stole flat-screen televisions."During a search warrant conducted on Prowell's home, BHPD found stolen items that connected him to additional residential burglaries in the area.
BHPD said that is working with investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department as well as the Newport Beach Police Department on the case to determine the exact number of burglaries committed by Prowell in Southern California.
According to KCAL 9, a now deleted tweet from the LAPD asked if anyone had surveillance footage of the suspect. Included was photos of the suspect as well as the mask used.
"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on surveillance video," the tweet read. "When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why."