Wed, 05 May 2021 01:56 UTC
But a 15-year-old Colorado boy just died from the "cure." Which apparently triggered a heart attack - a thing that rarely-to-almost-never kills healthy 15-year-olds. His heart was fine on April 18, when he received the Pfizer "cure" for the 'Rona that stood a next-to-nil chance of killing him or any other healthy child. He was dead on April 20, two days after receiving his Holy Needling.
If this is a coincidence, then so is the tide.
It's also not the only such "coincidence."
Another child - this time a 16-year-old girl who lived in Wisconsin - is no longer living, anywhere. She also died within 48 hours of receiving the "cure" for a sickness she didn't have, that she wasn't likely to get and which - if she did get it - was as likely to kill her as a cheerleading accident.
This isn't "conspiracy theory." It is admitted to fact, by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) which keeps track of such things. Two dead kids constitutes quite an "adverse event" - given that kids are as close to being immortal as it gets. Accidents being the greatest risk of death they face.
But this was deliberate.
Perhaps not intentionally so - but does that matter? If some fool doesn't intend to run a red light but does anyway - and kills you - does the intent matter to your now-dead self?
And this "cure" is intentional.
But they are not immune from "adverse events."
Which is interesting, given the general parental and societal obsession with "the children" - and their putative "safety." It is cause for Great Concern if a kid is seen riding a tricycle without a helmet - or riding in a car without a seatbelt on. They aren't permitted to walk home from school alone - or even stand by the road, alone, waiting for the school bus.
But injecting a kid with a strange concoction - literally; this "vaccine" is not like any previous one and for that reason comes with new, as-yet-unknown risks - because of a threat so trivially small it amounts to nonexistent . . . somehow, that's acceptable to these same parents. Who willingly bring their kids in for the "cure."
Which could - which has - proved to be permanent in at least the two above "cases."
Why aren't these "cases" - about 4,000 deaths since December - as well as the many more and counting "cases" of permanent "adverse events" being reported with even a degree of the bug-eyed hysteria devoted to "cases" . . . of positive tests? The vast majority of those "cases" not even loosely correlating with deaths?
It smacks of something ugly - of something evil.
So also the general lack of reporting about the fact that the purveyors of the "cure" are immune to the legal consequences that would otherwise be headed their way in the event of "adverse effects" such as death - and life-destroying permanent problems, such as the whole-body paralysis that afflicted Brandy Parker McFadden of Tennessee after she received her "cure" for the sickness she didn't have.
She also can't sue. No one can, lawmakers being in the pockets of the pharmaceutical cartel, which got them to pass a law excusing them from liability for the adverse effects of their "cures."
Which would be obnoxious enough if their "cures" were merely there - for the foolish to assume the risks thereof, in the manner of a defective car no one was forced to buy.
But the populace is being forced to "buy" the Jab, in order to be allowed to live. In order to be allowed to work, or to travel.
In order for their kid to be allowed to attend classes.
Even if it costs them their lives.
This says something about the nature of the "concern" for lives, supposedly the reason for all of this heavy-pressuring. Granny might die - so kids must die.
And maybe more than just them, too.