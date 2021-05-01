© Jerod MacDonald-Evoy/Arizona Mirror/KJN



The result of that would be: The end of the party's effort to jam various new laws down America's craw: DC statehood, the HR-1 voter fraud act, the Supreme Court-packing bill, and, actually, anything else on the party's Satanic wish-list for disassembling the republic.

About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New. York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

There was Joe Biden, all masked-up at the Virtual Climate Summit Meeting,In reality — if such a place in space-time still exists —as is everybody else who comes and goes in the White House.Does Ol' White Joe bethink himself some kind of international Lone Ranger?This was only one of countless mysteries orbiting around the dimming star that is Joe Biden. The biggest one, the planet Jupiter of all puzzlements,Or, more to the point, how did others manage to get him elected? I mean, considering those few embarrassing campaign forays from the basement to a bunch of empty parking lots back in the fall of 2020,that rescued his pitiful old ass from the glue factory of broken-down political war-horses.The Democratic Party tried pretty hard to stop the durned thing, sending its gnarliest Lawfare warrior, onefrom the Clinton-indentured DC firm of Perkins Coie, andBut all they got was a weekend pause from an Arizona judge who imposed aThe Dems declined to pay up, so the pause was lifted and the audit goes forward today.The usual suspects in the mainstream media attempted to bury the Arizona vote audit story or denigrate it — for instance the The New York Times, which characterized the inquiry in its Saturday ledeand thenbefore asserting the boilerplateto seal the deal with its avidly credulous readership. Rachel Maddow of MSNBC practically jumped up and down going woo-woo-woo to discredit the audit. What do you suppose they're afraid of?For one thing,elected on Mr. Biden's (possibly) phantom coattails — Mark Kelly (D) who defeated incumbent Martha McSally (R) —Then, of course,One thing probably for sure: if the audit uncovers any serious systematic mischief that would alter the November 3rd outcome, revealing that Mr. Biden did not win Arizona's electoral college votes after all,likewise under suspicion of gross balloting irregularities. The local authorities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia will, no doubt, attempt to demur.At the very least,in even more minds than the current half of the nation.Another outcome should beof the voting process in the United States. That should meanthat lobbyists sold to twenty-eight states, often lavishly dispensing grift to git'r'done.(as in most other civilized nations) to prove that you are, at least, a bonafide citizen,that forego chain-of-custody rules, andbeyond the constitutionally-mandated election day (the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November). Of course, the details would have to be left to the fifty states themselves, since the constitution also mandates that they are in charge of election law.None of that will determine whether only schmucks and rogues run for high office in this land, but at least they might be elected fairly.