The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported on 25 April 2021 that flooding from the rising Lake Tanganyika had affected thousands of families in areas of Burundi over the last few weeks.Levels of the lake have been slowly rising since February 2021. Heavy rainfall since the start of April has worsened the situation with further rainfall predicted until mid-May.UNOCHA reported around 8,000 families have been affected and 2,000 displaced by flooding in lakeside communities including Bugarama, Kanyenkoko, Muhuta, Nyanza-Lac, Gatumba, Rukaramu, Kibenga, Gisyo and Kabondo.