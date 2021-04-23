© vigilfuoco.tv:Real Press



A large truck, equipped for draining the sewers, was hauled out of an even larger sinkhole last week in Rome. The fire department, with the help of two large cranes, came to the rescue after a sinkhole opened in Via dei Colli Portuensi in the Italian capital on the morning of April 15.The chasm opened as a heavy truck was driving along the road. The driver was able to get out and was unhurt.In addition, a car that was parked on the side of the road partly sank and had to be recovered.The removal operation was complex because the crews needed to conduct safety checks on the asphalt before the road was reopened to traffic.