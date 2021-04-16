Spectacular cloud formation observed over Mindoro, Philippines
The mysterious cloud formation spotted in Oriental Mindoro garnered various speculations from the online community.

The Facebook page "Youth for Mindoro" has shared the amazing photos of a strange cloud formation in Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro. The phenomenon happened last Wednesday afternoon (April 14, 2021).

According to the witnesses, the mysterious light has been formed above the clouds. The weird light looks like a crown roaring above the cloudy, which garnered various reactions from the social media users.


The unique cloud formation has been already spotted in different parts of the world such as Costa Rica and America. The optical phenomenon usually appears when a ray of sunshine hits the ice crystal inside the clouds.

The process results to formation of various colors within the clouds, which is called rainbow-effect. The refraction is also known as "cloud iridescence".

Here is the full post.