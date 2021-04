© Reuters / Kevin Dietsch



Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector indicted in the Justice Department's investigation into possible sex crimes that also includes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), is reportedly cooperating with federal authorities.The sources told the Times that Greenberg has already met with investigators several times, ultimately deciding to cooperate after he was made aware of the overwhelming amount of evidence against him.Greenberg, who was first indicted in June, faces dozens of counts including sex trafficking of a minor and corruption.The Times report comes after multiple news outlets reported last week that Greenberg's attorneys said in court that their client was expected to strike a plea deal with federal investigators.Gaetz spokesperson Harlan Hill said in a statement to The Hill in response to Tuesday's Times report,Greenberg's lawyer, Fritz Scheller, and a spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Hill.Gaetz has faced increasing calls to resign over the allegations, as well as other accusations that have since surfaced, though he has repeatedly vowed not to step down.The House Ethics Committee last week officially opened an investigation into Gaetz over allegations of illegal drug use and sharing nude photos of young women with his colleagues on the House floor.While Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, he brought on two leading New York defense attorneys last week to serve as his representation in the Justice Department probe.