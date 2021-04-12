© REUTERS / Yara Nardi



Hundreds of protesters have traveled to Rome from all over Italy to vent their fury at Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his government's strict Covid-19 measures, which are making life tough for small businesses like restaurants.At least one protester was injured as, some of whom hurled stones and bottles at police, while others let off fireworks, Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero reported.There wereas the crowd made its way to Draghi's office, where protesters faced off with lines of riot gear-clad police.as they tried to make their way into Rome.While heated, the protestMany Italian business owners are angry at the government's public health measures,More than 114,000 people in Italy have died from Covid-19 to date, and the number of people with the virus currently admitted to intensive care units is still rising.The country has registered over 3.78 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.