Hannah Gal is a London-based journalist and researcher. Her work has appeared in the SpectatorUS, the Guardian, the Jerusalem Post, UnHerd, and elsewhere.

"Any sensible person would be taken aback by all this," writes Jordan Peterson in Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life . He is trying to make sense of the astounding impact of his previous book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos . Why had the book's message resonated so profoundly with so many? And what is the significance of its stratospheric success? What is to be learnt from his videos clocking tens of millions of views? And what motivated thousands to attend his sold-out world lecture tour?Careful observation of his audiences revealed an answer — "the mention of one topic in particular," he remarks, "brought every audience to a dead-quiet halt: responsibility." That response is fascinating and it was not predictable, he notes. After all, "responsibility is not an easy sell." Parents, society, schools, and volunteer organisations have all been striving to make kids responsible.Peterson likens the immature young to Peter Pan — the magical little boy who refused to grow up and who lived in Neverland with Tinkerbell, "who has all the advantages of femininity, only she does not exist." The problem is that time, as symbolised by the clock in the crocodile's stomach, has whittled the magic of childhood away, and is continuing its unrelenting march. "Being the oldest person at the frat party" smacks of depression, explains Peterson, "it smacks of Neverland." Our errors have helped create directionless men in their late 20s, 30s, and even 40s, whose lives are void of purpose or meaning.Beyond Order sends a stark warning to parents and society about how we raise our young.Do not let wilful blindness stop you from inviting Maleficent into your child's life, even if it is only for short visits. For if you do not, your child will not have the "courage and ability to face the negative element" of real life. When the evil queen shows up in full force, the entirely unprepared young "are not going to want to live."We instinctively know that obstacles fortify us, which is why we willingly accept limitations every time we play a game like chess — the challenges make our journey more enjoyable and the joy of our achievement even more satisfying.Just like Abraham, who left his father's household, country, and people following God's call, this is not a "call for happiness," it is the complete "bloody catastrophe" of "famine, war, and domestic strife."The 12 new rules are part of the ( since removed ) "42 Rules" Peterson originally published and popularised on the Q&A website Quora. Some are an extension of a previous rule — "Try to Make One Room in Your House as Beautiful as Possible," for example, continues where the meme-inspiring "Clean Up Your Room" left off.There is a narrow line between too much order and too much chaos, explains Peterson, and the trick is not to confuse creative regeneration with the thoughtless anarchism that threatens the prevailing system's very existence. We must ensure that the pendulum does not swing too far in one direction.The stirring tale of Jesus's violation of the sabbath illustrates the "complex and paradoxical relationship between respect for the rules" and taking creative moral action that seems to oppose them. Through his actions and words, Jesus did not reject responsibility or "undeservedly claim the upper moral hand" — his respectful manner ruffled the traditionalists' feathers but it also brought about change without causing destruction. Let this be a lesson to disrespectful rebels who fail to acknowledge that without the constructive builders and rule-keepers, creativity cannot even exist — "limitations, constraints, arbitrary boundaries, rules," concludes Peterson, "not only ensure social harmony and psychological stability, they make the creativity that renews order possible."As expected, Beyond Order draws on literature, poetry, mythology, classic fairy tales, Nietzsche, Freud, and the New and Old Testaments — the 10 commandments are listed in full. There are moving references to Peterson's family members, including his wife, his father-in-law, and his little granddaughter. He observes his then-four-year-old son, Julian, repeatedly watching Pinocchio's Monstro transform into a fire-breathing dragon: "He was clearly afraid of the climactic scene," recalls Peterson, wondering why a child would voluntarily subject himself to such an experience.His many eclectic references and eccentric observations awaken the mind, inviting the reader on a path of contemplation and discovery, at the end of which awaits deeper understanding of the human condition.Beyond Order also includes memorable clinical studies from Peterson's own practice. Regardless of one's views on the merits of clinical psychology, the detailed accounts of his clients' treatment, including Peterson's inner thoughts and tribulations, offer illuminating insights into the field. Among these is the case of an isolated man who, through increased interaction with the outside world, emerged from his shell and began functioning within society.Another case study features a depressed young girl who has spent the past six months in bed, with no motivation nor will to live. Through her account, Peterson sheds light on the arrogance and lack of humility behind so much youthful social activism. The conversation went well, he explains, until the patient expressed her concern for the damage we are causing to the environment.Beyond Order strikes a healthy balance between abstract philosophical argumentation and storytelling.The book's narrative is often reminiscent of ancient Jewish wisdom. Peterson's take on past errors inflicting pain upon today's generation, for example, brings to mind "the fathers eat the unripe fruit but it is the children's teeth that go dull," while the harm we inflict on the young by denying them discipline recalls "whoever spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent to discipline him."Here, Peterson offers the example of his father-in-law, who snapped one day because his lunch was served on small plates, even though this had been his wife's habit for years. Peterson points out that he was most likely troubled by something else altogether. In any case, it was not a trivial matter and should not have been ignored —The fog is wilful blindness and the refusal to notice. Don't pile up junk in your closet, he warns, or one day, the door will spring open and that junk will bury you. Instead, admit your feelings and disperse the fog.This rule is similar to: "If Old Memories Still Upset You, Write Them Down Carefully and Completely."Rule 10, which advises couples to "Plan and Work Diligently to Maintain the Romance in your Relationship," rests on what Peterson has learned from his long marriage, as well as his experiences in clinical psychology.It is Peterson's hope that Beyond Order's rules will provide its readers with a source of guidance. He is quick to clarify, however, that he never claimed "it would be necessarily sufficient to live by the rules." His mission remains more modest — to help us build resilience for when disaster strikes — as it will."When you are visited by chaos and swallowed up," he writes, "when nature curses you or someone you love with illness, or when tyranny rends asunder something of value that you have built, it is salutary to know the end of the story."Like 12 Rules, Beyond Order has been described as a self-help book.With Beyond Order, Jordan Peterson has given us an astonishingly illuminating look at the human condition. Rule by rule, he digs into the cornerstones of our psyche and culture as he seeks to explain why we behave the way we do. His conclusions point to an urgent need for individuals and society to adopt traditional values — constructive discipline, responsibility, competence, hard work, apprenticeship, competition, acceptance of hierarchy, and respect for the past and basic order.