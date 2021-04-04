georgia vote reforms cbs headline

CBS altered a tweet on corporations influencing government vote reforms
Last night, CBS News put out a tweet that suggested big corporations should use their power to influence democratic processes.

In their original tweet, the headline read, "3 ways companies can help fight Georgia's restrictive new voting law", however that tweet was deleted and the corresponding article on their website now reads, "Activists are calling on big companies to challenge new voting laws. Here's what they're asking for".


The three suggestions offered to companies are, "Do not donate", "Spread awareness", and "Fight for federal law".

In the article, CBS News suggests that "Activists are urging Georgia-based companies like Delta, Home Depot and UPS to stop funding the political campaigns of Republican legislators behind the state's move to restrict voting rights." The article goes on to say that, "They also want companies to put their brands behind publicity campaigns that openly oppose similar voter law proposals in Arizona, Florida and Texas, as well as to take a stand in favor of bills in Congress aimed at expanding access to the ballot box."

It seems activists are beginning to warm to big corporations after learning that they can be easily coerced into pushing policies for the left.

Despite the fact that they deleted the original tweet and fixed the headline, that such an article was allowed by CBS News is troubling. As Matt Whitlock said in his tweet above, "This isn't even an opinion piece, we have a news outlet encouraging activism, based on inaccurate information about public policy."