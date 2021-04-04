© CBS



"I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people. But we're so stupid, following our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats."Legendary former NBA ball-player Charles Barkley had harsh words for American politicians when he spoke on CBS on Saturday afternoon, prior to Baylor and Houston taking to the court in the Final Four tournament."Man, I think most white people and black people are great people," Barkley said. "I really believe that in my heart. But I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer."I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people. But we're so stupid, following our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats."And their only job is 'Hey, let's make these people not like each other. We don't live in their neighborhoods, we've all got money. Let's make the whites and blacks not like each other, let's make rich people and poor people not like each other, let's scramble the middle class.' I truly believe that in my heart."Barkley is known for speaking his mind and not holding back when he does so. His remarks were well received on Twitter, though some remarked that those to whom they are politically opposed behave in this way, refusing to believe it of their own side, and therefore proving Barkley's point exactly.