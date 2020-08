© Getty Images via AFP/ Images North America/Cliff Hawkins



About the Author:

Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

Basketball legend Charles Barkley provoked the wrath of the mob by saying that players shouldn't feel they have to kneel at games.Charles Barkley has long been an outspoken figure in American sports. Since he's retired from playing basketball, he's worked as a commentator and isn't shy about telling people how he feels about things. He's no stranger to controversy, in a sense.And immediately, woke Twitter took Barkley to task. One user said Barkley was "speaking for his white golf buddies." Another simply told him to shut the eff up.Clearly this is egregious when it comes to someone's opinion. Barkley isn't saying anything that would have been controversial even five years ago. No one should feel like they have to kneel in protest if they don't feel as strongly as everyone else. But that doesn't mean they suddenly think that police brutality is right. Or that Derek Chauvin should be considered a national hero. It means they don't want to kneel.Given Black Lives Matters' statements and actions over the last month, people have a reason to be skeptical. And of course,Plus you have a rise in anti-Semitism from black personalities, which Barkley called out as well . There's a lot of goofy things going on, and people shouldn't be publicly shamed because they don't agree with some of them.After the initial reaction to what Barkley said, he did receive some support from other high-profile black figures, but even they are hounded by nonsense. And this is how we find ourselves at the point we're at:You're not even allowed to be black, according to some people, if you have a different opinion. As if your melanin dictates what you should and should not think!Ultimately, there is no peace for those who challenge the status quo. Even a legend like Charles Barkley must be annihilated. And even if he's right.