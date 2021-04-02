© Yonhap



South Korea will introduce a digital certification system to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status through a smartphone application this month,, the prime minister said Thursday."The peoplefrom a vaccine passport or green card systems," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a daily interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.The government, according to Chung, has already developed the system thatChung explained that the systemto ensure security from possible identity theft. "(Systems) in other countries also do not store personal information while allowing the verifications of vaccination statuses," Chung added.Since Feb. 26, when the country initiated its vaccination programAt a weekly press briefing held later in the day, Chung addressed concerns over the vaccine provision stability, saying that government's vaccine procurement timetable remained on schedule.Earlier this week, the authorities announced that a planned"The April volume of some 430,000 AstraZeneca shots through the COVAX Facility project, which we believed was going to be delayed by several weeks, is scheduled to arrive on April 3," Chung stated.Chung also said the government will launch an interagency task force lead by the health minister dedicated to ensuring a swift procurement of vaccines from overseas amid concerns over delays in vaccine shipments. (Yonhap)