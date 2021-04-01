At what point is a coincidence no longer just a coincidence?Whether its with generation grant funding for London's Imperial College (Neil Ferguson's employer), the London School of Hygiene (Chris Whitty's former employer), or America's Center for Disease Control (CDC), or Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health (NIH), The Wellcome Trust, GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Economic Forum, and the World Health Organization -The notorious monopolist and his wife claim they only want to save the world from various and sundry deadly viruses, but it that really their true motivation? Does their extreme level of wealth provide for a dangerous level of power and influence over 'global public health' (a term now synonymous with mass vaccinations, pharmaceutical distribution, and population control)?Since day one of the crisis, and while half the world were being forced into lockdown over a supposed 'novel' coronavirus,At this point, to say that this man is not driving a global agenda is patently ridiculous.Watch this brief compilation:In October 2019, right before the COVID outbreak - in one of the greatest coincidences in world history, Bill Gates and other powerful stakeholders currently administering and profiting from the 'global pandemic' - ran a massive 'table-top' simulation of a worldwide pandemic, featuring a deadly coronavirus. It was called known "Event 201." Watch:Seeing that this man has positioned himself as the number one driver of global public health' policy, at some point he should be interrogated in a public forum about all of his financial interests, as well as his ideological beliefs and interests.Because no one person should have that much power and bought influence, for obvious reasons.