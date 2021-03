© Leah Mills/Reuters



"There was one of Biden's representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy."

"What we're really talking about is children, and we're handling that in the most humane...way. It does not mean they get to stay in the United States, it means their cases are adjudicated."

"Our message has been straightforward and simple and it's true: The border is closed. We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we've made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that reporters would soon be granted access to Border Patrol facilities sheltering unaccompanied minors.Psaki's comment came in response to questions from Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday overIn recent weeks, as the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody has swelled to more thanPsaki said that the Biden administration was "absolutely committed" to allowing reporters and cameras into the facilities. "We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities. We are mindful that we are in the middle of the pandemic, we want to keep the kids safe, we want to keep the staff safe."regarding media access at the facilities, to which Psaki responded that the administration is "committed to allowing cameras into Border Patrol facilities."on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border Braun told the Washington Examiner In response to a question about the growing number of minors in Border Patrol and HHS custody, Psaki noted thatShe said that the Trump administration returned a number of young children back to unsafe situations., though he noted that it would not expel "vulnerable children."