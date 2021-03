© Reuters/Adrees Latif



"They [illegal immigrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room. Fifty were Covid positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies."

tweeted on Thursday, accompanying his text with multiple photos he took of migrants near the southern border.Moore revealed that local law enforcement agents removed him from the area and prevented further pictures from being taken. According to Moore, the officers said they were doing so at the request of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).In a follow-up tweet, Moore claimedand officials are making it particularly difficult to capture and release images from inside currently overrun detention facilities.In tweets earlier in the week blasting the Biden administration'sstrategy with the media, Moore, an award-winning photojournalist who has covered the southern border for years, revealed the contrast in press freedom afforded by previous administrations to that allowed by the current one.which is seeing a dramatic increase in migrant crossings, especially by unaccompanied minors,These have includedfrom a Texas detention facility that seem toThe report also includedbased on information from an anonymous source:Biden administration officials have insisted for weeks that the border situation does not amount to a "crisis," even as they scramble to find housing for thousands of unaccompanied minors, some of whom are now being sent to Texas military facilities.of efforts to stabilize the border. The VP is set to "implement a long-term strategy that gets at the root causes of migration" and create strategic partnerships with countries such as El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala to address the issue at hand.though he has not directly addressed the issue of the lack of transparency subscribed to his administration compared to previous administrations."This new surge we're dealing with now started with the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what's happening," Biden said at the White House this week.