"Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day COVID positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%. We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849. More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate. Receiving the vaccine was 'always voluntary.'"

"We've been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough [vaccines] for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot. The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking."

"I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory. We have seen cases and hospital admissions move from historic declines to stagnations and increases. We know from prior surges that if we don't control things now, there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again.



"Please keep wearing your well-fitting mask and taking the public health actions now that we know can reverse these concerning trends."

Just over two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted coronavirus mandates allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity and made masks optional,The governor championed his state's success in a Friday night tweet saying:Texas reported 2,239 new infections Saturday, roughly 500 fewer cases on average from the previous week, according to data from the state's health department.-- which was shortly followed by similar mandate removals by Mississippi --Biden told reporters from the White House earlier this month:As states have increased the number of vaccines administered in people's arms, health officials have warned states against lifting protective measures too quickly, as extremely contagious coronavirus variants are on the rise.While Texas reported decreased caseloads,over the previous week, with an average of about 7,000 new cases per day. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House press briefing Friday:Walensky said- a trend that means