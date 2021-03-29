© Franklin Fire Department



© RCFR



At least 4 people have died after flash floods and severe weather swept through parts of Tennessee USA on 27 March 2021.State authorities said that severe weather crossed Tennessee on 27 March, bringing two rounds of heavy rain, high winds, flash flooding and tornado warnings. "The mostly localized impacts of the severe storms included flooding of homes and businesses, scattered structures damaged, closed roads, downed trees, and power outages," the government of Tennessee said.The state government reported that more than 130 swift-water rescues in Davidson County. Rutherford County Fire Rescue said they responded to over 30 water rescue calls. Residents were evacuated in several counties including Davidson, Rutherford, Sullivan and Wilson. Fifty businesses were flooded in downtown Lebanon in Wilson County.in areas of Davidson, Shelby, Williamson and McNairy counties. Water supply was cut in Lenoir City in Loudon County, while a boil water notice was in effect in Henderson County.Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement on 28 March:"We are saddened by the loss of life caused by last night's devastating flooding. Our thoughts are with those displaced by this storm, and we thank all of our emergency responders for their tireless work overnight."Tennesseans, please maintain caution around floodwaters today."