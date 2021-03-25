© Flash flooding in Dabeib Dagran Antioquia,



Severe Weather in March Leaves 45 Dead and over 2,000 Homes Damaged

#ATENCIÓN | Una grave emergencia se presentó en #Dabeiba, producto de las fuertes lluvias que generaron el desbordamiento de la quebrada Desmotadora, que dejó como saldo preliminar 185 viviendas afectadas, 52 locales comerciales, y daños en la Plaza de mercado municipal. pic.twitter.com/92HcLz3iCF — 45 Segundos Colombia (@45SegundosCom) March 22, 2021

Heavy rain caused severe flooding in the municipality of Dabeiba in Antioquia Department on 22 March.The departments disaster agency Dagran Antioquia reported 237 buildings damaged, 10 vehicles damaged along with road and infrastructure, including a local market square. As of 185 families affected. No major injuries were reported.In a statement of 23 March, Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said that as many as 45 people have died aas a result of severe weather in the country since 01 March 2021.UNGRD reported a total of 318 severe weather event in 193 municipalities and 20 departments, affecting 3,451 families. Forty-five people died and 3 are missing, while 23 people were injured. As many as 2,382 houses have been damaged and 30 houses destroyed.According to UNGRD, there were 175 landslides and 89 floods and flash floods during this period, along with storms, strong winds and hail.The departments with the highest number of recorded events have been Cundinamarca (35), Huila (29), Nariño (24), Valle del Cauca (23) and Antioquia (21).