Santa Catarina

Pará

At least one person has died in flash floods in the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil. Meanwhile flooding from overflowing rivers in the northern state of Pará has prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency.A storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Santa Catarina state in southern Brazil on 23 March 2021. The worst of the damage was reported in the city of Blumenau. Civil Defence attended at least 20 incidents, including flash flooding and wind damage.Flooding in the Itoupava Norte neighbourhood caused a wall to collapse, killing one person and injuring 2 others who were in a vehicle at the time. Another person was seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Fortaleza neighbourhood.More than 20 people died or went missing after severe flooding in the Vale do Itajai region of Santa Catarina in December last year.Further flooding struck in the state in January 2021, including in the state capital Florianópolis where 40mm of rain fell in a 1 hour period.Authorities have declared an Emergency Situation for the municipality of Rio Maria in Para State of Brazil.on 18 March 2021. Around 80nn of rain fell in 24 hours in Xinguara on 18 March. Nearby Redenção recorded more than 50mm in the following 24 hour period.Homes along the river have been damaged and affecting or displacing 240 families. Civil Defence are working in the area providing assistance and relief items to affected families.