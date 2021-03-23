Flood every unit of local government with federal cash, irrespective of need, while prohibiting tax cuts, thereby bailing out failing states and cities.

Make that flood of federal money made regular and permanent.

Annul or override state laws that make certain states competitive, thereby eliminating their competitive advantages, and federalize elections to make it all permanent.

the bailout total is 7.7x the size of the problem

Vox laid out the game plan here for making the federal expansion permanent, and expanding it to include, for example, making housing an entitlement.

From New York Magazine:

For now, these changes to the [child tax credit] are set to expire after a single year. But Democratic leaders intend to make the program permanent. (The apparent strategic logic of making it temporary goes like this: Making the child allowance permanent in the relief bill would have pushed its price tag above $2 trillion, thereby endangering moderate support. But once moderates are faced with a choice between voting for an expensive extension of the policy and allowing every family in America to simultaneously see their disposable income shrink right before a midterm election, they will rally behind "big government.") The Democrats' fiscal philosophy is now apparently "There is nothing to fear but fear of deficits itself."

The New York Times' David Brooks:

Black farmers will receive over $4 billion in what looks like a step toward reparations. There's a huge expansion of health insurance subsidies. Many of these changes, like the child tax credit, may well become permanent. This moment is like 1981, the dawn of the Reagan Revolution, except in reverse. It's not just that government is heading in a new direction, it's that the whole paradigm of the role of government in American life is shifting.

"It is a baby step toward universal basic income, or guaranteed income ," says the Brookings Institute. "The significance of this moment in U.S. social policy is hard to overstate."

," says the Brookings Institute. "The significance of this moment in U.S. social policy is hard to overstate." Politico says that "a radical change in the social fabric of the United States has become a reality - and with it, an opportunity for the Democratic Party no one could have imagined 50 days ago."

- and with it, an opportunity for the Democratic Party no one could have imagined 50 days ago." Prospect is most direct. "Federalize it, Joe Biden," says its headline. "Education too. Federalizing social programs would be a huge step toward expanding the welfare state and ending poverty permanently. If passage of further legislative packages proves even more difficult, as Republican opposition increases and the Senate's Democratic moderates dig in their heels, it would be an easy step to protect the gains of the ARP and secure Biden's presidential legacy from the get-go."

subject to federal rules

It would strip state governments and local election boards of power to run our elections, federalizing the election process

With the federal government and the Fed firmly joined at the hip, the transformation of capitalism into statism is gaining momentum, perhaps irreversibly. Not only is this a great departure from the vision of America's founders, I suspect it is also not the kind of economic system most Americans living today want to leave for future generations.

Who could have thought that anything so extreme could be attempted by leftists who hold so thin a majority in Congress?