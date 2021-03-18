flood
Severe flash floods triggered by heavy rain affected areas of Luanda Province, Angola from 16 March 2021.

National Civil Protection and Fire Service quoted by local media said at least 4 people died and 3 people were missing.

Flood waters swept through central parts of the city causing widespread traffic disruption. As many as 554 homes were damaged in districts surrounding the city, including Viana, Cacuaco, Talatona and Belas. Authorities said 1,770 residents have been affected.


Figures show the city recorded around 100 mm of rain in 24 hours to early 17 March 2021. Media said much of that total fell during a 3 hour period on 16 March.

Last week heavy rainfall caused flooding in Malanje Province where 1 person died and more than 150 houses were damaged or destroyed.