© Lusa

Severe flash floods triggered by heavy rain affected areas of Luanda Province, Angola from 16 March 2021.Flood waters swept through central parts of the city causing widespread traffic disruption. As many as 554 homes were damaged in districts surrounding the city, including Viana, Cacuaco, Talatona and Belas. Authorities said 1,770 residents have been affected.Last week heavy rainfall caused flooding in Malanje Province where 1 person died and more than 150 houses were damaged or destroyed.