"Avoiding these people isn't enough to stop the spread of their evil rhetoric"

© Leesburg School District



This is a call for volunteers to combat the anti-CRT activities of the P.A.C.T. folks, the stoplcpscrt website, and the like. Looking for folks who are interested in volunteering to organize, lead, execute, and donate regarding the following points: Gather information (community mailing lists, list of folks who are in charge of the anti-CRT movement, lists of local lawmakers/folks in charge)

Infiltrate (create fake online profiles and join these groups to collect and communicate information, hackers who can either shut down their websites or redirect them to pro-CRT/anti-racist informational webpages)

Spread information (expose these people publicly, create online petitions, create counter-mailings)

Find a way to gather donations for these efforts. Volunteering is great, but these activities can be costly and not everyone has extra funds readily available Anyone who is interested in this, please feel free to comment here or PM me directly and indicate what you can help with. Then we can hold a kickoff call and start on action items.

listing dozens of parents, often including where they lived, their employers, or their spouses' names.

© Fox News



Paradise Lost

"We have been presented with evidence of open organization of criminal activity intended to infringe 1st Amendment rights. We believe one intended target of this activity is our presentation on Critical Race Theory. Please note in particular the threat to hack websites, which from firsthand experience we know is not an idle one."

© Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images



Loudoun parents, hoping to save others from the results they had seen, contacted Texans imploring them to call off the hire.