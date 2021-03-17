flood
Heavy rainfall on 16 March 2021 caused severe flash flooding in the neighbouring cities of Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), and Brazzaville, capital of Republic of the Congo, also known as Congo-Brazzaville.

As of 17 March 2021 local media reported evacuations in areas close to the Tsiemé river in Brazzaville after flood water invaded homes. Flooding also caused severe traffic problems in the city.

Local media in DR Congo reported 4 children died in the floods, with several houses swept away in Kisenso municipality in the east of Kinshasa.

The Ndjili bridge collapsed causing severe transport problems, in particular to and from N'Djili International Airport. The collapse of the bridge also left some communities of Tshangu district cut off from the rest of the city.