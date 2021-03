© Binita Hona



And yet cosmic rays have been observed striking Earth's atmosphere at exactly those velocities, their passage marked, for example, by the detection tanks at the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) observatory near Puebla, Mexico. Instead of supernovae, the researchers posit that star clusters like the Cygnus Cocoon serve as PeVatrons — PeV accelerators — capable of moving particles across the galaxy at such high energy rates.and is published in two recent papers in Nature Astronomy and Astrophysical Journal Letters.A characteristic of physics research is how collaborative it is. The research was conducted by Petra Huentemeyer, professor of physics at Michigan Technological University, along with recent graduate Binita Hona '20, doctoral student Dezhi Huang, former MTU postdoc Henrike Fleischhack (now at Catholic University/NASA GSFC/CRESST II), Sabrina Casanova at the Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences in Krakow, Ke Fang at the University of Wisconsin and Roger Blanford at Stanford, along with numerous other collaborators of the HAWC Observatory.Huentemeyer noted that HAWC and physicists from other institutions have measured cosmic rays from all directions and across many decades of energy. It's in tracking the cosmic rays with the highest known energy, PeVs, that their origin becomes so important."Cosmic rays below PeV energy are believed to come from our galaxy, but the question is what are the accelerators that can produce them," Huentemeyer said.Fleischhack said the paradigm shift the researchers have uncovered is thatshe said.So, what is driving cosmic rays' acceleration to PeV energy?Inside, several types of massive stars known as spectral type O and type B stars are gathered by the hundreds in an area about 30 parsecs (108 light-years) across.The researchers' theoretical models suggest that the energetic gamma-ray photons seen by HAWC are more likely produced by protons than by electrons."We will use NASA telescopes to search for the counterpart emission by these relativistic particles at lower energies," Fang said.The extremely high energy at which cosmic rays reach our planet is notable. Specific conditions are required to accelerate particles to such velocities.The higher the energy , the more difficult it is to confine the particles — knowledge gleaned from particle accelerators here on Earth in Chicago and Switzerland.But how is it possible to measure atomic interactions on a galactic scale 5,000 light-years from Earth? The researchers used 1,343 days of measurements from HAWC detection tanks.Huang explained how the physicists at HAWC trace cosmic rays by measuring the gamma rays these cosmic rays produce at galactic acceleration sites: "We didn't measure gamma rays directly; we measured the secondary rays generated. When gamma rays interact with the atmosphere, they generate secondary particles in particle showers.""When particle showers are detected at HAWC, we can measure the shower and the charge of secondary particles," Huang said. "We use the particle charge and time information to reconstruct information from the primary gamma."In addition to HAWC, the researchers plan to work with the Southern Wide-field Gamma-ray Observatory (SWGO), an observatory currently in the planning stages that will feature Cherenkov light detectors like HAWC but will be located in the southern hemisphere.Future collaborations across hemispheres promise to help scientists around the world continue to explore the origins of cosmic rays and learn more about the galaxy itself.