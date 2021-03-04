More information: "The source of the major solar energetic particle events from super active region 11944" Science Advances (2021). advances.sciencemag.org/lookup ... .1126/sciadv.abf0068



Journal information: Science Advances

The source of potentially hazardous solar particles, released from the Sun at high speed during storms in its outer atmosphere, has been located for the first time by researchers at UCL and George Mason University, Virginia, U.S.These particles are highly charged and,To minimize the danger, scientists are seeking to understand how these streams of particles are produced so they can better predict when they might affect Earth.In the new study, published in Science Advances,Co-author Dr. Stephanie Yardley (UCL Mullard Space Science Laboratory, MSSL) said: "In our study we have observed for the first time exactly where solar energetic particles come from on the Sun. Our evidence supports theories thatCurrently, we can only provide forecasts of these events as they are taking place, as it is highly challenging to predict these events before they occur. By understanding the Sun's processes better we can improve forecasts so that, when a major solar storm hits, we have time to act to reduce risks."Lead author Dr. David Brooks (George Mason University and Honorary Associate Professor at UCL MSSL) said: "Our observations provide a tantalizing glimpse into where the material that produces solar energetic particles comes from in a few events from the last solar cycle. We are now starting a new solar cycle, and once it gets going we will use the same techniques to see if our results are generally true, or if these events are somehow unusual."We are lucky in that our understanding of the mechanisms behind solar storms and solar energetic particles is likely to advance quickly over coming years thanks to data that will be gained from two spacecraft — ESA's Solar Orbiter and the NASA Parker Solar Probe — that are heading closer to the Sun than any spacecraft has been before."In the study, researchers used measurements from NASA's Wind satellite, located between the Sun and Earth, to analyse a series of solar energetic particle streams, each lasting at least a day, in January 2014. They compared this to spectroscopy data from the JAXA-led Hinode spacecraft. (The EUV Imaging Spectrometer onboard the spacecraft was built by UCL MSSL and Dr. Brooks is a member of the mission's Operations Team in Japan.)Using a new technique, the teamThe latest findings; its encounter with the Earth's atmosphere can generate the Northern Lights.A measurement was taken of the magnetic field strength within the region 11944 in a separate study shortly after this time-period, and was one of the highest ever recorded in the Sun — 8.2kG.