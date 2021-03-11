A powerful winter storm has brought heavy snow to the mountains in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol reported early Wednesday morning that snow was falling along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, but the roadway remained open.Snow was also reported on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass. Drivers were being advised to avoid mountain passes if at all possible.Snow plows were out in force along mountain roads and freeways. Chains were required for drivers headed to Big Bear and Running Springs. There was also snow falling in Wrightwood. But even with the hassle of having to put on chains, people — including an 80-year-old man from North Hills — were eager to get to the fresh snow."I can still get down here, and you know, when you're riding that board, you want to be riding here," he said as he demonstrated crouching, then straightening up.A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the L.A. County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.Elevations below 4,400 feet could see up to 6 inches of new snow. Elevations between 4,000 and 5,000 feet could see 6 to 10 inches. elevations between 5,000 and 6,000 feet could see 10 to 16 inches of snow, while elevations over 6,000 feet could see over two feet of new snow.The snowy conditions will be joined by southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.