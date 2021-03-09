"I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic. It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities."The press release still encourages residents of Wyoming to wear masks in indoor public spaces and to conform with rules set by individual businesses, but it will now be up to individuals and businesses to decide how they would like to conduct themselves in relation to the virus.
Gordon also praised Wyoming's ability to keep schools open throughout the pandemic:
"Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year. We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered. With this approach we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring."The announcement comes as vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in Wyoming. Approximately 19 percent of the state's residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
It also follows the lead set by other Republican-governed states such as Texas and Mississippi, which both announced that they would be lifting lockdown restrictions and mask mandates last week.