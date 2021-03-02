© Jérôme Mallefet



Scientists studying sharks off New Zealand have discovered that three deep-sea species glow in the dark - including one that is now the largest-known luminous vertebrate.Bioluminescence - the production of visible light through a chemical reaction by living organisms - is a widespread phenomenon among marine life, but this is the first time it has been documented and analysed in the kitefin shark, the blackbelly lanternshark, and the southern lanternshark.: what researchers referred to as a "giant luminous shark".The researchers, from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in New Zealand, said that the findings had repercussions for our understanding of life in the deep sea; one of the least-studied ecosystems on the planet.Further study would be needed to confirm either hypothesis, the researchers wrote in a paper published in the Frontiers in Marine Science journal, as well as to understand just how the species' bioluminescence functioned - and possible implications for prey-predation relationships."Considering the vastness of the deep sea and the occurrence of luminous organisms in this zone,," the researchers wrote.Jérôme Mallefet, lead researcher from the Marine Biology Laboratory of the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium, said: "The luminous pattern of the Kitefin shark was unknown and we are still very surprised by the glow on the dorsal fin. Why? For which purpose?"The size of the territories inhabited by the sharks makes this kind of study very difficult, he said.The work has led the researcher to a new hypothesis about shark bioluminescence convergent evolution.Mallefet hopes to be back out at sea soon to continue the work, and look for more luminous species.