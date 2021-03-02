© Getty

The Nobel-winning author says young writers are self-censoring out of fear of the online 'lynch mob'.Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro has warned that young authors are self-censoring due to a 'climate of fear'.While acknowledging that authors should show 'decency towards people outside of [their] own immediate experience', Ishiguro said:But as Ishiguro points out, the biggest victims of this censorious atmosphere are those who do not have a platform or a voice. Artists who are not yet established cannot afford to attract the wrath of the lynch mob.If we don't stand up to cancel culture, the arts will be crushed by conformity.