Liberal critics are blasting Politico for daring to give "prime real estate" to conservative Ben Shapiro, who argued Republicans voting against Trump's impeachment are pushing back against cancel culture.

A day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, Politico decided to get the perspective of Shapiro, a decision that now has them in the sights of liberal critics on social media.
"I'm so grateful that I don't write for a publication that has the bad judgment to turn one of its flagship products over to Ben Shapiro," Vox reporter Ian Millhiser added. Others slapped the publication for merely giving a conservative like Ben Shapiro, who has been one of the more critical voices of the president on the right, a platform.


Ironically, Shapiro's thoughts on the impeachment were in regards to cancel culture, pushed again by Democrats in light of the riot at the US Capitol last week.

According to Shapiro, Republicans who refused to vote in favor of impeachment - 10 voted for - did so not in defense of the president. Their votes instead were motivated by "a deep and abiding conservative belief that members of the opposing political tribe want their destruction, not simply to punish Trump for his behavior."

The Daily Wire founder cited numerous examples of leftist thinkers blaming events at the US Capitol entirely on the Republican Party, like New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who claimed the riot was "decades in the making."

Shapiro's take is one that has been repeated by other conservatives as the president has not only been banned from his social media accounts, but numerous others who have pushed election fraud theories have also lost access to their accounts - and Democrat lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) have even argued for creating a congressional oversight committee for the media to prevent falsehoods from spreading and supposedly encouraging another riot.

Shapiro and other conservatives have taken criticism of the Politico publication in their stride, with Shapiro even arguing they were "proving" his point.