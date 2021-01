© AFP/Mark Ralston



Liberal critics are blasting Politico for daring to give "prime real estate" to conservative Ben Shapiro, who argued Republicans voting against Trump's impeachment are pushing back against cancel culture.A day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time,"I'm so grateful that I don't write for a publication that has the bad judgment to turn one of its flagship products over to Ben Shapiro," Vox reporter Ian Millhiser added. Others slapped the publication for merely giving a conservative like Ben Shapiro, who has been one of the more critical voices of the president on the right, a platform.Ironically, Shapiro's thoughts on the impeachment were in regards to cancel culture, pushed again by Democrats in light of the riot at the US Capitol last week.According to Shapiro,The Daily Wire founder cited numerous examples of leftist thinkers blaming events at the US Capitol entirely on the Republican Party, likeShapiro's take is one that has been repeated by other conservatives as the president has not only been banned from his social media accounts, but numerous others who have pushed election fraud theories have also lost access to their accounts - and Democrat lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) have even argued for creating a congressional oversight committee for the media to prevent falsehoods from spreading and supposedly encouraging another riot.Shapiro and other conservatives have taken criticism of the Politico publication in their stride, with Shapiro even arguing they were "proving" his point.