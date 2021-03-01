© Ryan C. Hermens | Lexington Herald-Leader



A flash flood emergency has been declared for parts of Kentucky, USA, after heavy rainfall from 28 February. Several locations in the state saw more than 5 inches (127mm) of rain in 24 hours to early 01 March 2021.The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a "Flash Flood Emergency" for parts of Todd County.NWS Paducah, KY said: "A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Todd County KY. This is an extremely dangerous, life-threatening situation unfolding for the Elkton, KY and surrounding areas of the county. Do not attempt to travel in this area unless you are fleeing an area subject to evacuations."Heavy rain was also reported in the Jackson area. On 28 February NWS Jackson KY said: "3.45 inches (87.63mm) so far as the NWS office in Jackson. We have already beaten the wettest day in February by over an inch and its still coming down. Records date back to 1981." NWS Jackson also warned the river flooding was likely in the Kentucky and Red River basins.