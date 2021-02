© Reuters / Ronen Zvulun



The extreme changes in policy - from one of a fully open airport, to a complete closure without warning, catching unawares citizens who traveled abroad lawfully, with the full expectation that they would be able to return, and without giving them a chance to prepare accordingly - creates intolerable human situations.

, the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) said, urging authorities to relax an entry ban that, it says, violates human rights.as part of the Benjamin Netanyahu government's measures to prevent the new coronavirus variants from getting into the country. No one may come or go,from the Exceptions Committee.The harsh restrictions that resulted in thousands of Israelis being stranded abroadand are without parallel in the democratic world," IDI experts said, in a paper submitted to Israel's Deputy Attorney General, Raz Nizri, on Sunday.Australia, France, Germany, UK, Russia, the US and other nations have tried different approaches in tackling the virus, but all of them have allowed their citizens to return, the institute pointed out.Addressing the Israeli restrictions, the independent body, which works to strengthen democracy in Israel, said that there is "a concern that, even in view of the current health challenge."The paper also pointed out that the entry banwas called after the coalition between PM Netanyahu's Likud and the Blue and White party of his main rival, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, crumbled late last year, over budget disagreements.However, some media outlets blasted the report as "baseless." They insisted that figures provided by Channel 12 couldn't be verified, as passengers on emergency flights weren't categorized as "Haredi" or "secular." Orthodox representatives also denied that Haredi were getting any preference from the authorities."The State must find an answer [to the pandemic] that is epidemiologically sound and constitutionally proportionate and must permit citizens to return home without delay," the IDI experts concluded.