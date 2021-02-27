Four people were killed and five sustained grievous injuries in a road accident under Aut police station in Mandi district on Saturday evening.According to police, nearly 12 people were travelling in a jeep on Kalhani-Thunag link road under Seraj assembly segment of Mandi district, when a landslide occurred at Kashaud. The debris hit the vehicle, pushing it off the road and down the hill.It is believed that all victims were natives of Mandi district.Mandi Additional District Magistrate Shrawan Manta said four bodies have been retrieved from the spot, while five injured victims have been rushed to zonal hospital.The authorities are trying to find out exact details about the victims.The ADM added that ambulance have been deployed at the spot to transport victims to nearby hospital. Till filing the report, search operation was on.