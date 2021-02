© Hasbro Shop



Since when was a potato ever male or female anyway? A potato is a potato, but Hasbro are keen to cash in on the lucrative woke parent market so have dispensed with the formalities to make the 70-year-old toy less "limiting.""Where do baby potatoes come from, dad?" Funny, but my kids have never actually asked me that one. But here goes anyway."Well, son, sometimes daddy potato gets home a little drunk from the pub and, even though mummy potato does her best to hide out in the shrubbery, he always finds her. And then he...""He sticks his thingy in her?""Ah son, well, eh? This is where it all gets a little bit complicated. In the Mr. Potato Head box, did it come with a man's thingy or a girl's thingy?""Nope dad, and there's no tits in there either.""Exactly son. He's a potato. She's a potato. Don't ask stupid bloody questions, go and do your homework."I liked to put his ears where his eyes were supposed to be and an arm where, traditionally, there should have been a nose.The toymaker Hasbro doesn't actually grow potatoes but they do make the plastic version. In fact, when Mr. Potato Head first arrived in kids' bedrooms in the 1950s, it was basically just a kit of parts that you stuck into a real potato. Ears and eyes and a nose, a bowler hat and a mustache, and such like.You must know what I mean because you're sure to have owned a Mr. Potato Head or got one for your kids. Mr. Potato Head has been in everyone's life.You just don't give kids little plastic penises and vaginas to play with, that would be kind of twisted..This from Kimberly Boyd, Hasbro's senior vice president of global brands: "Culture has evolved... Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists - with the 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' - is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure."And it opens up a whole raft of options for the inevitable next installment of the Toy Story franchise. I say let's get Mr. Potato Head into 'kink', how about tights and a mask... oh, hang on, superheroes have been doing that since the 1930s.Oh God, please save us from GLAAD. But it's too late. I pity poor kids today, don't they have enough to worry about?So, what's next? You can be sure something's coming down the track, same as Rebecca and Nia the tank engines.Well, I reckon it's high time we had a transgender Disney Princess, with interchangeable genitalia - you can make her/him pre- or post-op. And it would add a whole new element to 'Operation', the mad doctor's game.Come on Hasbro, you know it's a winner. There's plenty of time till Christmas.By Charlie Stone, author and journalist who has worked for the BBC, several national newspapers in the UK and international media.