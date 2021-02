Two Milwaukee teenagers face homicide charges in the September 2020 rape and murder of Ee Lee, brutally beaten and left for dead in Washington Park.Lee was found Sept. 16, 2020 in Washington Park by "bystanders," still breathing but unconscious, severely beaten and left for dead. She was undressed below the waist, indicating sexual assault. She suffered severe contusions to the face/head. A hospital examination confirmed the sex assault.One of the "bystanders" who called 911 after finding Lee's body was determined to have actually been in the park during the assault, the complaint said, walking with several subjects, including Lewis and Spencer. When confronted with that information, prosecutors said the witness gave a "detailed statement" to indicate Lewis and Spencer beat Lee and forced her to perform sex acts. The witness said video was later viewed on Lewis's phone showing Lewis and Spencer hitting her as she lay on the ground.This witness said he received video of the incident recorded by Lewis through Facebook Messenger and later deleted it from his phone.A witness whose DNA was found on a bottle at the scene told investigators he walked to the park with Lewis and Spencer and "they saw this lady on a blanket in the park..." and "walked up to her to see if she had any money, and started harassing her." He said Lewis and Spencer began hitting and kicking her, dragging her to the area where the assault happened. He said he "didn't want to be involved and started walking away" when he was struck by a juice bottle thrown by one of the defendants.Prosecutors said Spencer confessed to this witness that he and Lewis beat and raped Lee.Lewis "tried to downplay his role in the incident," telling investigators that Spencer and "others" did most of the beating, according to the complaint.He even added, "incredibly," the complaint notes, that Lee "volunteered to have...sex with the defendant and others present" but other people came around and the group started beating her -- despite the video evidence noted by prosecutors.The complaint said Lewis suggested Spencer "was the most aggressive" and that he beat Lee "more brutally" as more people gathered.FOX6 News talked with Lee's sister, Nancy, in January when a search warrant was released detailing the attack, as she struggled to understand what happened and why."It hurts so bad, you know?" said Nancy Lee. "It really hurts me. I just want justice for her. That's all I want. She don't deserve to die that way."