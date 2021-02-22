Earth Changes
Over 100,000 hit by floods as rivers overflow in Acre, Brazil
Floodlist
Mon, 22 Feb 2021 13:39 UTC
The State has declared an emergency situation. Governor Gladson Cameli said Acre is facing one of the most challenging times in its history, dealing with the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, dengue outbreak, migratory crisis on the border with Peru and the overflow of rivers which has affected several municipalities across the state, including the capital Rio Branco.
Around 33,000 people have been affected in Cruzeiro do Sul municipality after the Juruá River reached record levels of 14.31 metres on 19 February, beating the previous high of 14.24 set in February 2017.
The Iaco river at Sena Madureira jumped to 18.04 metres on 19 February, well above flood stage of 15.2 metres. Around 18,000 people have been affected by the flooding across the municipality.
The Tarauacá river at Tarauacá reached 11.05 on 20 February, well above flood stage of 9.5 metres and affecting 28,000 people.
In the municipality of Feijó over 3,200 people have been affected after the Envira river jumped to 14.25 metres on 20 February, exceeding the 14 metre flood stage.
Purus river at Santa Rosa do Purus reached 9.46 metres on 20 February, above flood stage of 9 metres. Over 1,500 people have been affected although levels have since fallen to under 7 metres.
Meanwhile the Acre river in the state capital Rio Branco stood at 15.64 metres as of 20 February, above the flood stage of 14 metres. Media reported 2,700 families are affected.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales strand on beach in New Zealand - 9 die
- Over 100,000 hit by floods as rivers overflow in Acre, Brazil
- Deadly floods and landslides in Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Severe flu epidemic predicted next winter after lockdowns block usual herd immunity
- 'Fact-checking' organization furious that Twitter's fact-checking tool said Tim Pool was correct
- Setback for Assange prosecution appeal after intervention by former government minister
- Ocasio-Cortez visits Texas after raising millions
- Merrick Garland vows to target white supremacists as attorney general
- Two people dead in Myanmar anti-coup protest shooting
- Facebook deletes Myanmar military's page over 'incitement of violence' as anti-coup protests rage on
- 'Pineapple Express' atmospheric river is headed for the rain-soaked US Northwest
- NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid headed towards Earth
- Stunning levels of air toxins found in New York's subway system
- The temporary collapse of Texas is foreshadowing the total collapse of the United States
- The greater danger of Israeli provocations in Syria
- Next up: Central bank-created global depression
- Trove of 650 coins bearing likenesses of Caesar, Mark Antony unearthed in Turkey
- Ex-MP Williamson slams University of Bristol for not defending anti-Zionist professor from 'lynch mob' demanding he be fired
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mr. Jones and the 'Holodomor' Red Pill - What Happened During Stalin's Famine?
- Techno-Censorship: The slippery slope from censoring 'disinformation' to silencing truth
- Ocasio-Cortez visits Texas after raising millions
- Merrick Garland vows to target white supremacists as attorney general
- The greater danger of Israeli provocations in Syria
- Next up: Central bank-created global depression
- Techno-Censorship: The slippery slope from censoring 'disinformation' to silencing truth
- A respectful rebuttal to Professor Mearsheimer's China predictions
- China says US lab Fort Detrick could be COVID-19 origin as claims explode on Chinese twitter
- Daughters of Malcolm X and civil rights attorney say they have evidence NYPD, FBI conspired to have him assassinated
- NYTimes warns readers against critical thinking lest they realize the 'paper of record' is feeding them lies
- Still evil: Lockdown easing confirmed as UK care home residents allowed to hold hands with visitor - no hugging
- What's really going on with China's Uighurs? No one seems interested in the truth
- AOC does something useful: Calls for 'full investigation' into Cuomo nursing home scandal
- Psaki ducks press question on whether Biden still views Cuomo's pandemic response as 'gold standard'
- Best of the Web: Atlantic Council: 'China spread Covid-19 conspiracy theories about man-made virus around the world'
- US diplomats offered Covid-19 vaccines by 13 foreign government amid US supply issues, Wapo claims China also offered anal swab tests
- West should look in the mirror over accusations of arbitrary detentions
- Putin presents Russia's world vision to the Davos elite
- Joe Biden is already breaking his promise to end the US' 'forever wars' in the Middle East
- 'America First' diplomacy is over, Biden tells G-7 summit
- DOJ charges 9 alleged Oath Keepers with conspiracy for role in Capitol riots
- 'Fact-checking' organization furious that Twitter's fact-checking tool said Tim Pool was correct
- Setback for Assange prosecution appeal after intervention by former government minister
- Two people dead in Myanmar anti-coup protest shooting
- Facebook deletes Myanmar military's page over 'incitement of violence' as anti-coup protests rage on
- Stunning levels of air toxins found in New York's subway system
- The temporary collapse of Texas is foreshadowing the total collapse of the United States
- Ex-MP Williamson slams University of Bristol for not defending anti-Zionist professor from 'lynch mob' demanding he be fired
- Russian court denies Navalny's appeal for violating terms of suspended sentence, confirms incarceration until 2023
- Lawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline
- Gavin Newsom edges toward recall as officials accept more than 80 percent of signatures
- Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
- Lockdown related suicides rise in Japan, women hit hardest
- Reports says close to 70 dead in states with severe winter weather
- Fauci hints masks could still be around in 2022: 'It's possible'
- Not lovin' it - Inflation wake-up call
- Man who killed wife 'in act of great violence' jailed for just five years in UK, judge felt lockdown affected his mental state
- Kiwi MP says sorry for tweeting 'women's rights are human rights', getting 'terfs excited'
- Catalan rapper arrested for 'insulting monarchy' - 200 artists sign petition 'defending freedom of speech' - Anti-Madrid protest erupts in Barcelona - UPDATE: Riots ongoing
- We'll have herd immunity by April
- Melbourne anti-vaxxers arrested as hundreds rally in Australian capital cities
- Trove of 650 coins bearing likenesses of Caesar, Mark Antony unearthed in Turkey
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mr. Jones and the 'Holodomor' Red Pill - What Happened During Stalin's Famine?
- Reviewing "Repressive Tolerance" and other works by Herbert Marcuse, the quack who became America's most influential thinker
- Whitewashing Britain's largest intelligence agency
- Most southerly evidence of Neanderthals revealed in cave in Palestine
- Oxfordshire, UK: 'Astonishing' dig reveals domestic life in the iron age
- Origin of modern humans cannot be traced to a single point
- Chrystia Freeland: Rhodes Scholar Trustee of the WEF, Deputy PM of Canada and the Failure of the 'Super Elite'
- Ancient graves and mysterious enclosure discovered at Stonehenge ahead of tunnel construction
- 'True origins' of Stonehenge discovered in West Wales
- European beads found in Alaska predate Columbus, study claims
- Eerie figures with 'huge heads' found painted in rock shelter in Tanzania
- Ancient conch makes music for the first time in 17,000 years
- DNA shows ancient Siberians domesticated dogs, who then helped settle America
- France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally
- Farming, trade, and climate change in Switzerland during the Bronze Age
- Humans were drinking milk before they could digest it
- Previously unknown kingdom discovered in Turkey
- Indonesian slaughter, Allen Dulles, and the assassination of JFK
- Extreme weather events that hit Bristol 400 years ago revealed in newly transcribed chronicle
- NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid headed towards Earth
- First black hole ever detected is 50% more massive than we thought
- End of Neanderthals linked to flip of Earth's magnetic poles, study suggests
- Adapt 2030: Questions they don't want you to ask about the global power outages
- Implications of an unusual Ocean anomaly being detected in the Gulf Stream, and weakening of Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation
- Spacerock crashing into Jupiter registered by Juno's instruments
- Mutated gene provides superior resilience to cold says study
- Million-year-old mammoth genomes shatter record for oldest ancient DNA, new species identified
- Vindicated but not cited: Paper in Nature Heredity supports Michael Behe's devolution hypothesis
- Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug from permafrost
- Researchers rethink life in a cold climate after Antarctic find
- First Australian evidence of a major shift in Earth's magnetic poles discovered
- Long-period comet breakup is the origin of the dinosaur extinction says study
- Researcher hacks over 35 tech firms in novel supply chain attack
- Deforestation in US can lead to cooler planet, NASA funded study finds
- AI can now learn to manipulate human behavior
- New form of space weather discovered: Earth wind
- Best of the Web: Is it true that the new variants are very dangerous?
- Crows are much smarter than we thought
- Past river activity in northern Africa reveals multiple Sahara greenings
- Pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales strand on beach in New Zealand - 9 die
- Over 100,000 hit by floods as rivers overflow in Acre, Brazil
- Deadly floods and landslides in Minas Gerais, Brazil
- 'Pineapple Express' atmospheric river is headed for the rain-soaked US Northwest
- Philippines evacuates thousands in southern areas as storm approaches
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: (Humans to be de-commissioned) Grains are not essential
- Saudi Arabia sees snowfall for first time in 50 years - photo, video
- 6,601 US cold records from Feb 7 to Feb16
- Sicily's Mount Etna erupts for fourth time in four days
- Snowmobiler killed in Idaho avalanche - death toll reaches 30 in the US this winter season
- Snowmobiler killed, another injured in Nevada avalanche
- Death toll rises as record freeze continues across Southern U.S
- Deluge: Areas of south Wales slammed by month's worth of rain in 24 hours
- Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 7 in Uganda
- Record-breaking winter weather has millions of Americans trying to stay warm
- Winter wonderland... in Lebanon
- Severe blizzard hits Kazakhstan
- Aerial views of a frozen downtown Chicago under snow during historic cold weather
- Woman dies in flash flood on Maui, Hawaii
- World Snow Wrap Feb 19 - Utah had 2 metres in 5 days - Japan's epic season continues
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Andalusia, Spain (Feb. 13)
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Large meteor fireball reported over UK and Western Europe
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty set for Earth flyby, but BIG ONE of 2021 to come in March, NASA warns
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Mystery loud bang heard across Tameside, England caught on camera
- Loud boom in Bali's Buleleng allegedly due to exploding meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern Hungarian skies
- Green meteor fireball reported over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Meteor fireball lights up Madrid's night sky
- Bright meteor fireball observed over wide areas of Japan
- Severe flu epidemic predicted next winter after lockdowns block usual herd immunity
- New bird flu strain H5N8 detected in humans, 7 poultry workers in Southern Russia were infected
- 31 dead in DR Congo bubonic plague outbreak
- Is moderate alcohol consumption really healthy?
- Flashback Best of the Web: The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
- SOTT Focus: What Moderna isn't telling us about their new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- How deadly is COVID19? - Infection vs case fatalities
- Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduces length of COVID-19 infection
- 5 questions to ask your friends who plan to get the Covid vaccine
- As scientists study safety of tattoo ink, Europe bans two widely used pigments
- Sara Beltrán Ponce: Wisconsin resident doctor has miscarriage days after COVID "vaccine"
- Eight people test positive for Ebola in Guinea, first resurgence in the country since world's worst outbreak
- Big Pharma's COVID vaccine
- SOTT Focus: The Pandemic Modellers Have a Conflict of Interest Problem
- 'Game-changer drug promotes weight loss like no medicine ever seen'
- Immunologist: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could cause long-term chronic illness
- Coronavirus vaccination may be cause of rare blood disorder in at least 36 people says new report
- Phages can anticipate bacteria's location and destroy them before they cause an infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Be Afraid: Is the Fear of Covid Making Us Sick and Crazy? UPDATE: Censored by YouTube Yet Again!
- Respected doctor and bioweapons researcher believes Covid vaccines are a form of 'weaponized medicine'
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
- Journalists cheer as Jen Psaki announces the gulags will be run by a woman of color
- Biden defends Hitler's concentration camps: 'Nazi Germany just had different norms'
- Side hustle: Babylon Bee awards staff writing position to Joe Biden - 'it's more efficient'
- Secret Service puts finishing touches on Biden's presidential scooter, 'Chair Force One'
- Jacinda Ardern calls to nuke New Zealand after UK variant found - 'It's the only way'
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack!
- 'I'm not a cat': When Zoom filters go wrong
- New Disney job posting: Looking for strong, fierce women who are also obedient, submissive, and docile
- The Babylon Bee Guide To Being Woke
- To prove cancel culture doesn't exist, Disney fires actress who condemned cancel culture
- Gina Carano immediately rehired by Disney after identifying as an abusive male director
- Next stimulus bill will give every American $2,000 worth of masks
- CDC: 'Just because you got the vaccine doesn't mean you should go outside or ever experience joy again'
- 138,000 points suddenly awarded to losing team at Superbowl halftime
- AOC claims she was killed in the capitol riots and is now a ghost
- Casino claims slot machines aren't rigged, just 'fortified'
- Helpful Psaki gifts reporters with a list of questions to ask her
- The GOAT of Zoom call ideas: 'Insane' success of goat Zooms nets Rossendale farm £50k
- Suicidal Logic of Feminist Professor: Heterosexuality Ruins Everything
Quote of the Day
George Bush Sr. always said that his concept of government, what he believed in, and how he had operated, was on the Big Lie principle.
Recent Comments
Load of Crap is right Isjarvi ! Now let's talk current events and what appears to be the best resistance to Klaus Schwab and his minions in the...
Load of crap. The prevalent flu strains change every year and/or mutate, which is why flu shots are usually highly ineffective. Besides which,...
It is long been claimed that Fauci used Ft. Detrick bio weapons lab to splice in the HIV portion of the virus. I believe this is true.
“ In his testimony, Garland made reference to his role from 1995 to 1997 in supervising the prosecution of the perpetrators of the Oklahoma City...
Are there not many more pressing concerns in the world? Let the man go!