Floods in Minas Gerais, Brazil, late February 2021
© Defesa Civil Minas Gerais
Heavy rain caused landslides and flooding in parts of Minas Gerais state in Brazil during the period 18 to 21 February 2021.

Two people died and 4 are missing after a landslide caused a house to collapse in Santa Maria de Itabira. Other landslides and flooding also caused severe damage in the city. Damage assessments are ongoing. State Governor Romeu Zema visited affected areas of the city on 21 February to closely monitor the assistance actions of the Fire Service and the State Civil Defence in the municipality

Flooding and landslides affected other areas of the state, including in the municipalities of Caparaó, Carangola and Matipó, where authorities are distributing relief supplies to affect communities. Minas Gerais Civil Defence reported rain-related fatalities in Divino (1) and Durandé (1).



The city of Diamantina saw 138.6 mm of rain in 24 hours on 18 February. The following day Patos de Minas saw 105.8mm and Caparaó 91.4 mm.

Parts of the state saw very heavy rainfall in mid-January with severe flooding reported in the capital, Belo Horizonte.

Authorities warned of further landslides and possible flooding as more rain falls on saturated ground.