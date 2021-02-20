© Uganda Red Cross



Uganda Red Cross reports that at least 7 people have died in a landslide in Western Uganda.The landslide buried a house in Karungu Sub-county, Buhweju District late on 18 February, 2021. Local media later reported the number of fatalities as 8, including several children.According to Uganda Red Cross, the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall during a thunderstorm and heavy rain. Two survivors were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Red Cross teams and disaster officials have been deployed to the affected area.