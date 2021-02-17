A magnitude 5.5 earthquake near Patras, Achaea, Western Greece, Greece, was reported only 6 minutes ago by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), considered one of the key international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide.at 5:36 am local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.Moderate shaking probably occurred in Kastraki (pop. 910) located 7 km from the epicenter, Nafpaktos (pop. 13,400) 12 km away, and Aigio (pop. 20,400) 19 km away.In Patras (pop. 168,000) located 26 km from the epicenter, and Agrinio (pop. 46,900) 55 km away, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.Weak shaking might have been felt in Livadeia (pop. 21,500) located 79 km from the epicenter, Amaliada (pop. 16,800) 85 km away, Pýrgos (pop. 22,400) 92 km away, and Corinth (pop. 30,200) 99 km away.VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake become available. If you're in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more first-hand updates to anyone around the globe who wants to know more about this quake.