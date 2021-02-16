© Huw Griffiths/UKRI BAS.jpg



© Huw Griffiths



"This is by far the furthest under an ice shelf that we've seen any of these filter-feeding animals. These things are stuck on a rock and only get fed if something comes floating along. It was a real shock to find them there, a really good shock, but we can't do DNA tests, we can't work out what they've been eating, or how old they are. We don't even know if they are new species, but they're definitely living in a place where we wouldn't expect them to be living."

The accidental discovery of marine organisms on a boulder on the sea floor beneath 900 metres (3,000 ft) of Antarctic ice shelf has led scientists to rethink the limits of life on Earth.Researchers stumbled on the life-bearing rock afterto obtain a sediment core from the seabed. While the boulder scuppered their chances of obtaining the core, footage from a video camera sent down the hole captured the first images of organisms stuck to a rock far beneath an ice shelf."It's slightly bonkers," said Dr Huw Griffiths, a marine biogeographer at the British Antarctic Survey.Ice shelves form when frozen water from the continent's interior flows to the coast and floats on to the surrounding sea. As the ice flows over the land, it can pick up boulders that become embedded in the base of the ice shelf before dropping out on to the sea floor.While surveys of Antarctic marine life have found some small mobile organisms - such as fish, worms, jellyfish and krill - far beneath ice shelves,Their absence led many scientists to suspect that the total darkness, the lack of food and the -2C temperature was too hostile for them.Photos and video footage of the boulder show that it is home to at leastone of which has a long stem that opens into a head. But other organisms, which could bealso appear to be growing on the rock. Details on the discovery have been published in Frontiers in Marine Science.The isolated boulder community liesBecause of the strong currents in the area, the food they ingest - perhaps dead plankton - is thought to be carried between 370 and 930 miles before reaching them. Griffiths commented: