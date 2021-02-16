A low pressure system brought heavy rainfall to parts of southern Mozambique over the last few days, causing flooding in Maputo and Gaza Provinces.. Around 1,200 of those are in Matola district. Parts of Maputo city were affected, along with Marracuene district where the Incomáti River broke its banks, and Boane District where the Umbeluzi River overflowed.The country's disaster agency, Instituto Nacional de Gestão Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD), issued warnings of heavy rain and flooding from 10 February.Parts of neighbouring Limpopo Province of South Africa have endured flooding since late January. As of 13 February, 10 people had reportedly died and 7 were missing as a result.