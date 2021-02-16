floods
A low pressure system brought heavy rainfall to parts of southern Mozambique over the last few days, causing flooding in Maputo and Gaza Provinces.

Local media reported on 15 February that around 3,000 houses were flooded in Maputo Province. Around 1,200 of those are in Matola district. Parts of Maputo city were affected, along with Marracuene district where the Incomáti River broke its banks, and Boane District where the Umbeluzi River overflowed.

The country's disaster agency, Instituto Nacional de Gestão Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD), issued warnings of heavy rain and flooding from 10 February.

Heavy rain has been affecting southern areas of the country since then, falling on ground already saturated by rainfall from after Tropical Cyclone Eloise in late January.

On 12 February local media reported that the districts of Magude, Moamba and Matutuíne in Maputo Province were isolated after roads were flooded. Further north, high levels of the Limpopo River caused flooding in parts of Gaza Province, damaging homes and crops.

Parts of neighbouring Limpopo Province of South Africa have endured flooding since late January. As of 13 February, 10 people had reportedly died and 7 were missing as a result.