A strong winter storm has lashed northern Japan and coastal regions,A severe blizzard battered the northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday and a storm surge inundated homes in part of the island, according to the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper."Please refrain from outings," the agency told residents in the region.The agency also warned of heavy snow, high waves, strong winds and traffic disruptions in the north-east and areas on the Sea of Japan side of the country.and the north-east and up to 50 centimetres for Hokkaido in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning.Source: Australian Associated Press