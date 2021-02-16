Mount Etna, the ancient volcano located in Sicily, Italy, was filmed spewing lava to the sky on Monday.In a video provided by RT's Ruptly video agency, dark orange lava can be seen shooting out of the top of Mount Etna and dripping down its sides.According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, which observes the volcano, the eruption came from the south east crater, with activity from the other craters, too.Volcanic tremors started to increase in the early hours of Monday before a more significant increase was recorded in the afternoon at around 4pm, local news reported. Since then, the observing institute reported a gradual decrease in the explosive activity.Previous eruptions over the years have destroyed cable cars, buried houses, threatened villages, and injured journalists, though many people still choose to live near the volcano.Etna is Europe's most active volcano, and has been recorded erupting frequently over the past months.