© Everton Luís Sparremberger

© Charles Costa

EXCEPTIONAL

Multiple tornadoes have been recorded in the Lagoa dos Patos region in the past few hours. Tornadoes over water (waterspouts) were observed in municipalities such as Tavares and Mostardas. The phenomena caused no damage or casualties.In a very rare situation to be observed and more common to see in the United States and in waves of water spills in the Mediterranean Sea, two simultaneous tornadoes were observed, next to each other, inside the municipality of Mostardas. The images were sent to MetSul by author Everton Luís Sparremberger.In the same location, multiple funnel clouds were seen at the same time, but it is not possible to say that they were responsible for generating the observed double tornadoes.Last week, tornadoes and thunderstorms were seen in the interior of Camaquã and in Lagoa dos Patos in São José do Norte.(Translated by Google)