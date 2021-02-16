waterspout
© Everton Luís Sparremberger
Multiple tornadoes have been recorded in the Lagoa dos Patos region in the past few hours. Tornadoes over water (waterspouts) were observed in municipalities such as Tavares and Mostardas. The phenomena caused no damage or casualties.



In a very rare situation to be observed and more common to see in the United States and in waves of water spills in the Mediterranean Sea, two simultaneous tornadoes were observed, next to each other, inside the municipality of Mostardas. The images were sent to MetSul by author Everton Luís Sparremberger.

In the same location, multiple funnel clouds were seen at the same time, but it is not possible to say that they were responsible for generating the observed double tornadoes.

© Charles Costa
EXCEPTIONAL

Having so many formations in one day and even doubles is out of the ordinary. "It is possible that it has happened before, but since our MetSul team started working with weather forecasting in the 1980s, we had never seen so many incidents on the same day," commented meteorologist Estael Sias.

Since last week, Rio Grande do Sul has been registering a very high frequency of tornadoes, funnel clouds and waterspouts. They are not uncommon phenomena in the summer, however the frequency with which they are observed in the last days is rare to see.

Last week, tornadoes and thunderstorms were seen in the interior of Camaquã and in Lagoa dos Patos in São José do Norte.

(Translated by Google)