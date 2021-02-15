© Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/KJN

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have issued fresh calls for a bipartisan 9/11-style commissionon the US Capitol in January, following Donald Trump's acquittal in his impeachment on charges that he incited the insurrection.The commission would be modeled after a panel created in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, which reviewed what caused the atrocity and laid out recommendations on how to foresee and prevent any future incursions.and close Trump ally who voted to acquit the former president on Saturday, said of the former president on Fox News Sunday:agreed. Speaking on ABC's This Week, he said that a bipartisan commission wouldfrom the day, Democratic House prosecutors laid out their case that the former president stoked the attack with violent rhetoric and dangerous insistence on the debunked conspiracy theories suggesting he had won the 2020 presidential election, against all evidence that he had, in fact, lost.Seven Republicans joined 50 Democrats in the Senate to hold Trump responsible for inciting the deadly insurrection, led by armed supporters who announced intentions to kill or harm lawmakers including Mike Pence, the former-vice president, and Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker.But an independent commission could be another way for both Republicans and Democrats to hold Trump accountable. Other investigations have already been planned, with two Senate committees set to investigate security failures during the riots. In the House, Pelosi has also asked for a review of the Capitol's security process."There should be a complete investigation about what happened," said Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator of Louisiana who has been censured by fellow Republicans in his home state for voting in favor of conviction. A commission would reveal "what was known, who knew it and when they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again", Cassidy told ABC, adding that he was "attempting to hold President Trump accountable" with his vote in the trial.Even Republicans who found Trump "not guilty" with their vote have tried to distance themselves from the former president. Most notably, the senate's Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said:McConnell, who insisted that he voted against impeachment because Trump was no longer in office, after refusing to hold the trial while Trump was still in office, statements on Saturday seemed to punt the responsibility of holding Trump responsible to civil courts:Prior to the impeachment vote, Pelosi wrote a letter to her Democratic colleagues saying it is "clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6". She renewed her support for the commission after Trump's acquittal.like the 9/11 commission was, and lawmakers may ultimately disagree on who should sit on it. Still, the idea has been gaining steam.Madeleine Dean, one of the House impeachment managers, said on ABC: