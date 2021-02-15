Earth Changes
Guatemala's Fuego volcano has started to erupt
TASS
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 02:56 UTC
Lava flows reach up to 1.5 km long, and a column of ash rises above the volcano, spreading up to 5 km away, the report says. There were no reports of evacuation yet.
Last time, Fuego erupted on June 3, 2018, which led to deaths of over 200 people.
Quote of the Day
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
Some smart man said once: "If people lose everything, they loose it." It were never those people with jobs, mid-range cars and ongoing house...
I just finished the original Dune series of novels. AI illegal in those stories. Lot of interesting stuff in those on human management programs....
SOTTfolk: I look forward to our tech savvy SOTTites' analysis of the above. (It's way beyond me.) I must say though, that everyone should bookmark...
Would that be Clinton's Cigar-shaped golden trophy! 😁
What? Wait a minute!! Having fun without masks???